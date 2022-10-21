This week Joyce Letts (nee Crosby) celebrates a major milestone - her 90th birthday.
Throughout the past nine decades, she has raised six children, lived in more than dozen towns, and made countless friends.
Born in Burnie, Tasmania in 1932, Joyce Crosby wouldn't see much of the Apple Isle; her father moved around the country wherever his job would take him.
"We lived in four towns across Victoria - Shepparton, Albury, Wahgunyah and Glenferrie - before we settled in Leongatha," she said.
"Leongatha was a lovely place to live. It wasn't far from the sea. My father drove trucks for the Vacuum Oil Company for many years. He eventually retired and moved, but I stayed on because I had made a lot of friends.
"Then at 18 years old, I was working as a junior office secretary, when I met Goff."
Donald-born Goff Letts arrived in Leongatha as a fresh-faced vet. It was love at first sight.
They married in 1952 and moved to Korumburra, just 15km west, to start a family. Two Children were born in the Gippsland town, another in Toorak, and three more in Darwin.
"In 1957, Goff's veterinary work took us to the Northern Territory, which was a different world," she recalled.
"The first flight I ever took was to Darwin with three little children - one a baby. (During the flight) I asked the hostess for some hot water for the baby's bottle. She said 'Oh, well, there's no water left. The men have drunk it with their whiskey.
"Our first house was in Fannie Bay, where our children had to bathe in the laundry wash tub for several days, while a dozen baby crocodiles occupied the main bathtub before being shipped down to Melbourne Zoo.
"The next house was at Myilly Point where the Japanese air raids had left bullet holes in the walls. We finally moved to a new home overlooking the sea and Darwin Harbour which was a lovely spot."
In 1974, Goff was elected into the Northern Territory Legislative Assembly and became majority leader of the Country Liberal Party.
Mrs Letts worked as a school secretary, served as Girl Guides Commissioner and won a tennis championship.
"Due to his work and family holidays, Joyce and the Letts family visited Singapore, South Africa, Zimbabwe, USA, Europe. Britain, France, Spain, Switzerland, Italy and New Zealand," she said.
"We also met Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Princess Diana, as well as Prime Ministers Whitlam and Fraser."
After what was supposed to be a six month stay in the NT, Joyce and Goff return to Victoria, setting up a farm near Marnoo.
"I enjoyed being a member of CWA, the Book club and local golf club," she said.
"We retired in 2004 and moved to Stawell, joined U3A, Probus and the church. I love line dancing. I'm the oldest one there, but I love mixing with people."
