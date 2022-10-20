Super starter home with scope

On a corner allotment, this three-bedroom brick veneer home is ideal for the first home buyer or investor. The home has carpet in the bedrooms and living area, and vinyl flooring in the kitchen and dining space. Bedrooms are double-sized with robes installed and a ceiling fan in the main. The modern open-plan kitchen has plenty of cupboard and bench space, a double sink, dishwasher and electric cooking. Family bathroom with separate shower, two loos and a laundry room complete this classic home with original features and lots of scope. Outside is a single garage and an older carport which is mainly used as a barbecue area. Expected rental return is $375 per week.

