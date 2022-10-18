Cinema Pop Up is a community based free for kids event hosting family friendly movies under the stars for three nights only at Cato Park. Tickets will be on sale on 27th October, 2022.Tickets must be booked online and are limited. Kids tickets are free, with adult tickets only $5 each. VIP tickets are also available and limited with a covered bean bed, reserved spot and small popcorn for just $25. For more information people can visit:https://allevents.in/stawell/cinema-pop-up-stawell/200023441431853.

