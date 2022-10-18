October 20
Halls Gap
Halls Gap Book Club will host its annual meeting at 7.30pm at 20-22 Grampians Road. For more information visit: allevents.in/halls%20gap/halls-gap-book-club/200022100283229 or call 5356 4751.
October 22
Stawell
The 60th Annual Stawell Agricultural Show will happen at Laidlaw Park, 78 Patrick Street, from 9am to 4pm. Activities at this year's show include hall class competitions, a petting zoo and miniature goats, wood chop championship, face painting, school competitions, and much much more! For more information people can visit: ngshire.vic.gov.au/Events/Events-Calendar/Events-Directory/60th-Annual-Stawell-Show.
October 23
Stawell
A sustainable living open day will happen at 84 Wartook Rise from October 23 to 24. Garden tours will cost $10 per person. For more information people can call: 0457 120 834.
October 28
Halls Gap
Halls Gap Twilight Market will start at The Peaks Precinct, 2 , Heath Street at 5pm. The event is a great community gathering with there being opportunities to do some after work shopping at Russ Studios, Dot and Frankie and Grampians Wine Cellars. For more information visit: allevents.in/halls%20gap/halls-gap-twilight-market/200022198965507.
November 11
Moyston
Join Lindie Gunston for a powerful evening of audience readings at 12 Brooke Street, Moyston from 7pm - 8.30pm. Lindie is a well-loved psychic, medium and teacher, who empowers and inspires her audiences through her authentic psychic, spirit and soul connections. For more information visit: trybooking.com/events/954688/sessions/3396712/sections/1736841/tickets.
November 11
Halls Gap
Join us for market stalls, a great community vibe and the chance to do some after work shopping at Russ Studios, Dot and Frankie and Grampians Wine Cellars.Market stalls offering, produce, baked goods, clothing, soaps, candles, pottery and resin work all available at Halls Gaps newest market! The event will happen at The Peaks Precinct, 2 Heath Street.
November 24
Stawell
Cinema Pop Up is a community based free for kids event hosting family friendly movies under the stars for three nights only at Cato Park. Tickets will be on sale on 27th October, 2022.Tickets must be booked online and are limited. Kids tickets are free, with adult tickets only $5 each. VIP tickets are also available and limited with a covered bean bed, reserved spot and small popcorn for just $25. For more information people can visit:https://allevents.in/stawell/cinema-pop-up-stawell/200023441431853.
