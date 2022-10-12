The Wimmera District Golf Championships have been and gone, showcasing some of the best talent the region has to offer.
Nhill Golf Club president Shane Grover said the competition was a roaring success.
"Our numbers were pretty good, we're very happy with them," Grover said.
The competition saw about 50 golfers across the men's divisions, and 15 golfers across the women's divisions.
"They were good numbers, considering the weather report in the week said it was going to be quite horrible (on Saturday)," Grover said. "All the upper echelon of the district were there, it was a really good shootout."
Stawell's Tim Coffey (144) was named the Champion of the District for the seventh time, after edging out the runner up, Nhill club champion Trevor Polkinghorn (145), by just one shot.
"Trevor Polkinghorn played really, really well but Tim's a very, very good golfer," Grover said.
Coffey also took home the champion of champion trophy. It's Coffey's seventh championship win on the greens alongside two on the scrapes.
Nhill's Richard Dalton was the men's 36 hole nett winner, while Mick Purchase, also from Nhill, was the men's 18 Hole (A Grade) nett winner.
Nhill's Ritchie Dodds was the men's 18 Hole (A Grade) nett runner-up.
In the B Grade, Nhill's Kim Croot was the scratch winner, while Les Newton, also from Nhill, was the nett winner. The men's C Grade winners were Edenhope's George Taylor and Stawell's Jack Clementson.
The event's junior champion was Nhill's Heath Braybrook.
In the lady's competition, Libby Lacey was named the women's Champion of the District for the 15th time, after winning the women's 36 Hole Scratch Champion, while Marg Taylor (Horsham) was the Women's 36 Hole Nett winner.
"(Libby Lacey) is probably a fair away ahead of the competition," Grover said.
Amanda Brownsea of Horsham won the 18 hole scratch prize, while the nett prize was won by Nhill's Jean Clark.
Ahead of the tournament, there were doubts it would go ahead due to the weather.
"Obviously we had a lot of rain... but the course will be good," Grover said ahead of the tournament. "There was talk earlier in the week that we might postpone it, but we decided to get through it."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
