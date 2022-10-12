The Stawell Times-News

Stawell's Tim Coffey claims the 2022 Wimmera golf championship

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated October 13 2022 - 9:05am, first published October 12 2022 - 11:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wimmera District Golf Championships have been and gone, showcasing some of the best talent the region has to offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.