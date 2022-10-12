The Stawell Times-News

Will Bell will return to Great Western for the 2022 season

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
October 13 2022 - 9:02am, first published October 12 2022 - 10:25pm
Lions secure the services of premiership coach again

Great Western's 2019 premiership coach Will Bell has returned to the club for the 2023 season, after a year off from the top coaching role.

