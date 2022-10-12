The Stawell Times-News

Grampians Health respond to surgery cancellations comments

Updated October 13 2022 - 9:06am, first published October 12 2022 - 6:17am
Grampians Health released a statement to inform Stawell residents of surgery cancellations at the Stawell campus.

A number of residents in Stawell were left in limbo after a number of surgery services were cancelled for the month of October.

