A number of residents in Stawell were left in limbo after a number of surgery services were cancelled for the month of October.
On a social media platform, there were many comments and confusion as to the procedure of surgeries after patients were notified their surgery was cancelled.
The Stawell Times-News reached out to Grampians Health who confirmed in a statement a small number of surgery services were temporarily paused last week, following an audit process.
"At Grampians Health patient safety is our priority, and we work hard every day to deliver the quality care our community deserves," said Mr Matthew Hadfield Grampians Health Chief Medical Officer.
Audits of patient services are a routine process for any hospital, and Grampians Health recently identified several areas within Stawell surgical services that required further review.
As such, some surgical services were paused and in partnership with the Department of Health they are reviewing the current surgical model to ensure the very best care is delivered going forward.
"This pause allowed us to expedite a review, make appropriate changes and return most surgical programs," said Mr Matthew Hadfield
Mr Hadfield said Grampians Health understood changes to scheduled surgeries were frustrating and apologised for any disruption or distress caused.
Grampians Health confirmed the pause only affected a small number of surgeries at Grampians Health Stawell and patients affected have been - or will be - contacted by their treating surgeon or the team at Grampians Health Stawell, so alternative care arrangements can be made.
"A thorough review was necessary, and we have implemented a number of changes," said Mr Matthew Hadfield Grampians Health Chief Medical Officer.
"A benefit of coming together as Grampians Health is we now have greater capacity to identify and audit quality and safety issues at any of our campuses," said Mr Hadfield.
"We can respond quickly to issues, and ensure our community receives the highest standard of treatment."
Surgical services at Stawell are a key part of Grampians Health's future and the current review will lay the foundation for stronger surgical plans in the years to come.
Grampians Health advised patients with queries or concerns should contact their referring doctor, or the Consumer Liaison Office on 5320 4014.
