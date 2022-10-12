Severe Weather Warnings are current for Victoria as a cold front and trough bring widespread heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and damaging winds today and Thursday.
A severe thunderstorms warning was also issued as heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding in the next several hours.
The warnings include heavy rain across the state with six hourly totals of 30 to 50 mm overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.
Damaging winds above 90km/h for elevated terrain in central and eastern Victoria from Thursday morning.
Widespread rain, combined with wet or already flooded catchments will lead to renewed river and creek rises, and moderate to major flooding is likely across northern and central Victoria.
On Thursday 24 hour rainfall totals of up to 120 mm are possible over elevated terrain in Victoria.
Flash flooding may also become a risk, including for the Melbourne area on Thursday afternoon and evening.
Heavy rain also increases the risk of landslips and debris across roads.
The Bureau continues to monitor the situation closely and updates forecasts and warnings regularly.
Residents and communities living on or near any rivers, creeks and streams or in low lying areas are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecast and warnings.
For all the latest Warnings see National Warnings Summary (bom.gov.au).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
