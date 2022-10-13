The Stawell Times-News
Free

Concongella Primary School celebrates 150th anniversary

By Ben Fraser
October 13 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Bertram, Emersyn McLeod, Remmi Russell and Ted Dean look over Concongella Primary School's souvenir booklet. Picture by Dan Clough

More than 500 ex-students will converge on Concongella, as its Primary School celebrates 150 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.