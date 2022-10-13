More than 500 ex-students will converge on Concongella, as its Primary School celebrates 150 years.
Concongella 150th committee President, Ian Davies, is confident that 18 months of planning for the celebration weekend has been finalized, and all that was required for a bumper weekend is good weather.
"We have tried our best to personally invite all past teachers and staff, but we know we have missed some," Mr Davies said.
"All past teachers and students are invited to attend as well as anyone who might have a connection or contact with Concongella through family, work or sport."
The weekend will feature a display of vintage machinery, old-world women's wear and crafts, and an extensive array of Concongella's history.
The opening attraction at 9.45am on Saturday will be the Procession down Concongella School Road, featuring a variety of local vintage cars and machinery and a decorated bicycle competition for the kids.
The Official Opening Ceremony will follow at 10.30am and will feature the unveiling of a replacement Great War Honor Board.
The original Honor Board went missing shortly after the School Centenary in 1972.
The old school bell will then toll to introduce the Roll Call, where past teachers and students will come together to re-acquaint themselves with former classmates and teachers.
Photos will be taken, stories will be told, and an old-fashioned country lunch will be available.
During the afternoon, it is time to join the fun on the oval, where novelty races and period games are scheduled.
Then it is time to relax, listen to our music selection and have a quiet drink before tantalizing your taste buds at the barbecue tea courtesy of Valhalla BBQ.
At 7pm, the Concongella Hall will display archive film footage of past school events mixed in with interviews with some of Concongella's more interesting characters.
Saturday night finishes with a bang as a fireworks display sponsored by Clarke's Furniture lights up the Concongella sky.
On Sunday, the Concongella Hall opens up again at 9am with the history display and an opportunity to research your family's history at the school.
At the Concongella Cemetery's refurbished Concongella War Memorial, a Remembrance Service and wreath laying ceremony to mark its 100th anniversary begins at 10.30am.
Grab a map of Concongella's historical sites and follow the Drive Trail.
"We'd love to see you and your family put on your best colonial clobber and join us for this one-off, fun packed celebration of Concongella's history," Mr Davies said.
The celebration is a free community event.
