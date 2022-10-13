Stawell's Holy Trinity Anglican Church is inviting the community to celebrate two milestones at a special service on Sunday.
This year marks the 150th anniversary of the building and the 160th anniversary since the Anglican Parish of Stawell began in the goldfields.
Bishop Garry Weatherill will lead a eucharist from 10am, followed by a light lunch.
MUST READ: Concongella has 150 reasons to celebrate
Reverend Heather Scott said former parishioners and friends are welcome to be part of the celebration.
"We are looking forward to looking back at the church's history," Rev Scott said.
"Our parishioners have found many interesting items that we with to share with the community."
One such item is a Psalm book from the 1870s, which features some unique additions.
"The Psalm book contains handwritten notes changing the morning prayer from Queen Victoria to King Edward," the reverend added.
Technically the 150th anniversary of the church's opening was May 26; ongoing complications from the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the event.
For more information, call 5358 2081 or email stawell@ballaratanglican.org.au.
The church was opened on Trinity Sunday in 1872, with the first service conducted by Archdeacon TC Stretch of Ballarat. Construction costs were £5000.
The first Vicar of the Parish was the Rev. James Stone, who was born in Somersetshire, England. He was the vicar for 25 years until his death in 1888.
There have been many additions to the Church over the years including stained glass memorial windows, renovations in 1912 as part of the Anglican Jubilee in Stawell, the sanctuary in 1926 and new choir stalls. The fine slate roof has also been renewed.
The Vicarage next door to the Church was built in 1947.
The first Christ Church was built in 1863 on Church Hill off Seaby Street and was used for nine years. It was located on the hill about opposite the Diamond House.
Also in 1863 a Vicarage was built in Seaby Street.
The old vicarage is now a private home that still stands. In the early days of settlement, Seaby Street was known as Stawell Road as it linked the township of Pleasant Creek/Stawell [now Stawell West] to the township of Quartz Reefs [now Stawell,].
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.