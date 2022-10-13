Central and affordable with scope

Conveniently located in the heart of Stawell, this three-bedroom home is within walking distance from Main Street as well as the primary school and leisure centre. It is well suited to first home buyers, investors and renovators. Of the three bedrooms, two are positioned at the front of the home and feature built-in robes, while the smaller third bedroom is located at the rear. The timber kitchen has gas cooking and a slow combustion wood oven. Nearby is dining and family living with a sunny bay window, gas heating and a fireplace with ornate surround. There is a separate formal lounge with reverse-cycle heating and cooling for your comfort. Outside there is a private and shady barbecue area and room for a shed.

