EMMA English was 26 years old when diagnosed with a cancer that she felt was almost too embarrassing to talk about: bowel cancer.
The national bowel cancer screening program kicks in for Australians aged 50-plus. Emma was barely half-way age-wise to be on the screening radar.
She had always had stomach issues and undergone elimination-style diets to determine whether sugar, dairy or wheat was at the cause. A colonoscopy at age 18 found pre-cancerous polyps but Emma gradually let follow-up colonoscopies to lag - it was not something that, as a young woman, Emma wanted to consider, let alone to talk about.
Then, Emma's friend developed a constant stitch after having a baby. A stool sample detected bowel cancer in her friend. She was 28 years old.
Emma said her friend's diagnosis likely saved and completely upended her life. Tests found Emma had a 10.5-centimetre tumour and within two days had 35cm of her bowel removed.
"We were two treatments apart from each other...Our ports were inserted the same day," Emma said. "It was good to have something to compare how we were feeling and experiencing.
"I want people to know this is nothing to be embarrassed about, because it happens. It's actually so much more common than people realise. People have told me they've been diagnosed after reading or hearing how I was diagnosed. We need to be open and sharing because we need to normalise it."
Emma is now 34 and bought a house with her husband in Ballarat Central earlier this year after shifting from Perth via time in Ararat.
She found herself sharing her story when popping into her new local, the Royal Oak Hotel, and chatting with a man whose wife had been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Royal Oak has since championed her story for awareness.
Emma considers herself lucky.
After undergoing her extensive chemotherapy, Emma had a routine scan one Monday. By the Saturday, Emma was engaged then facing the fact the cancer had returned in her liver.
Surgeons had thought they had removed the lot but some cancer had escaped through her bowel lining and was growing in the surrounding fatty tissue. A spot on her liver that had disappeared had returned the size of a pea and it was on a blood supply.
Emma had the right side of her liver and gallbladder removed then started the roller coaster of low immunity that came with pancreatic chemotherapy.
"We brought our wedding forward, I had part of my liver removed, it was this massive life-changing time and some people questioned whether we were doing the right thing," Emma said. "But, you do what you need to do and what you want to do.
"...It makes you change your whole perspective on life and things like New Year's Resolutions and understanding a lot of other things are not really big issues.
"Things happen and it sucks. This makes you appreciate the things you do have."
Emma's husband Link became her full-time carer aged 25. Being sick was the "easy part", according to Emma who said her husband did everything for her. Link never complained but Emma noticed people's concern tended to be more focused on her - her husband was rarely asked.
Link had been working as an electrician in a coal mine in Western Australia. Emma was a beautician.
On a skiing holiday in Japan in 2020, Emma had a stroke the doctors thought might have been a complication from all her cancer treatment. Emma felt she could no longer do her job properly.
Emma has since become a ward clerk for Grampians Health Ballarat in maternity outpatients. This is how she wants to channel what she had learned from her cancer experience into helping others.
"For me, I wanted to be on the other side of the desk," Emma said. "When you come into the hospital and you're stressed, you just want that next appointment.
"For you, as a patient, when it can feel like life and death, it helps to have someone who understands and genuinely cares on the other side of the counter."
Bowel cancer is Australia's second deadliest cancer but is one of the most treatable cancers if found early. Emma wished she had pushed harder for a diagnosis or been more proactive in her own screenings.
But she is determined, in sharing her story, to make sure no-one is embarrassed to ask the questions now.
