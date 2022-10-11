A WEATHER event described as a "rain bomb" is predicted to hit western Victoria on Wednesday and continue to batter the region until Friday.
It comes after the region was smashed with heavy rain in the first week of October - the second week's outlook looking just as ominous.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted rainfall totals in the range of 10mm to 30mm could hit some regions on Wednesday in the north and west of the state.
Horsham is predicted to receive between 10-20mm of rain on both Wednesday and Thursday while Stawell and Ararat have 20-40mm sitting next to their town names for the same day.
The BOM is expecting widespread totals of 20-50mm across Victoria on Thursday, with higher falls of 60 to 100mm of rain on and north of the divide. Thursday will begin with a flash flooding risk.
Unofficial predictions have drilled down to localised areas and have listed the following as of Tuesday morning;
VicSES issued a media statement on Tuesday morning, warning people of the potential weather event and flooding.
"Our catchments are saturated," their statement read.
"The majority of our water storage's are full and overflowing. We have two months of above-average rainfall ahead of us."
VicSES said from late Thursday, through Friday, and across the weekend rivers would continue to increase, with the potential many of them reaching Major Flood level north of the divide, along with the Barwon, Leigh and Mitchell Rivers south of the divide.
"Avoid travel on Thursday as we will see large areas of flash flooding," they said.
"If you must travel - plan your trip - have an alternative route.
"Do not attempt to drive through floodwater as this could be the last decision you make."
VicSES advised major flooding was possible on the following rivers:
"We're appealing to Victorians in low-lying areas near rivers and streams to be flood ready," they said.
"Know your flood risk - there are now 140 Local Flood Guides to understand their risk from the VIC SES website.
"Be prepared to Bag it, Block it, Lift belongings and have a plan to leave.
"If you're on high ground but roads become cut - have enough supplies for at least three days
"Don't go camping near rivers and streams
"Check the integrity of your private dam now - if you can reduce the level a little with a pump or similar - consider that."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
