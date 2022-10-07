The Stawell Times-News

Doctor: 'It's an enormously satisfying workplace environment'

October 7 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Fari Islam always knew she wanted to work regionally and has committed to providing neurology services to Horsham and the Grampians region through Grampians Health - Horsham. Picture supplied

Dr Fari Islam always knew she wanted to work regionally and has committed to providing neurology services to Horsham and the Grampians region through Grampians Health - Horsham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.