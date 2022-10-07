Avoca residents are on high alert after flash flooding has left parts of the town underwater.
A watch and act flood warning was issued at 8.53pm on Thursday night, as heavy rain saw incidents of flash flooding.
More than 40mm of rain fell between Wednesday and today.
The warning was downgraded on Friday morning, however some flooding remains.
Avoca resident Hayley Collicoat said the floods were affecting threatening the backyards of houses along Avoca's main street.
"We were here for the 2016 floods, and it's worse than that," Mrs Collicoat said.
"The main street at this stage is fine... but the oval's flooded... the skate park and the Lions Club playground are underwater."
"You can't even see the first hole of the green at the golf course at the minute, either."
Waters have risen up a steep rise on the east bank of the river to keep floodwater at bay.
"The water is about halfway up that road, which is unusual," Mrs Collicoat said.
"(Houses) on top in the main street, but their backyards are on a bit of a slope and back onto the river flat."
Pyrenees Shire Council has issued warnings of road closures due to the water.
Trawalla-Waterloo Road and stretches of Moonambel-Natte Yallock Road and Greenhill Creek Road between the Sunraysia Highway and the Pyrenees Highway remain closed on Friday morning.
In 2016, much of the worst flooding when the Avoca River broke its banks occurred at Charlton, where 300 homes had to be evacuated due to flooding.
Avoca Caravan Park's Terry Walsh said the floodwater was impacting the business.
"Half our caravan park sites are out of action because of the water," Mr Walsh said.
"We've probably got about eight in total we can use."
Mr Walsh said the park was monitoring the situation and making sure they could operate safely.
"We're just making sure that we can fit anybody wants to come in, we're just tied with the weather and the moment," Mr Walsh said.
"We're getting water off the golf course as well, which doesn't particularly help at the moment."
While the potential of further flooding has eased somewhat, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting further rain in the next week.
According to the Bureau, Avoca will see a 90 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13, with the latter expected to see anywhere between 3 and 25mm.
Pyrenees Shire Council has set up a skip at Lexton Hall to cater for flood damaged materials, while the Avoca Transfer Station is open until 1pm on Friday.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
