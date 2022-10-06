Female representation on the Northern Grampians Shire Council is set to double following the nomination of three women in the Kara Kara by-election.
The candidates, in ballot paper order, are Prue McAllister, Karen Hyslop and Amelia Kingston.
The winning candidate will join Cr Lauren Dempsey - the only woman in the seven councillor group.
The by-election will be undertaken entirely by post, with enrolled voters within the Kara Kara ward set to receive a ballot from Tuesday, October 18.
Election Manager John Lyons advised voters to vote well ahead of the closing time.
"You need to post or hand-deliver your completed ballot paper by the deadline to make your vote count," Mr Lyons said.
"Local mail clearance times may be earlier than the close of voting, so don't leave it to the last minute."
Voters can hand-deliver their completed ballot papers to St Arnaud Town Hall or use the reply-paid envelope provided.
Voting closes on Friday, November 4.
The by-election was triggered following the passing of former mayor Tony Driscoll on July 31.
Further information on the Northern Grampians Shire Council by-election is available online at vec.vic.gov.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
