A Liberal Party state election pledge to spend $1 billion a year across the next decade to fix crumbling roads was launched on Wednesday.
Liberal leader Matthew Guy said they were committed to spending $1 billion a year on road maintenance to make Victorian roads safer.
Mr Guy said the state's roads are "falling apart".
"We're going to fix the problem of maintenance on our roads," he said.
OUT & ABOUT: What's on in Stawell and the Grampians?
"We can not let this go on any further. It is unsafe, it is not right and needs to be fixed.
"The roads are falling apart, we need a solution. The solution is our policy - $1 billion dollars in road maintenance funding for 10 years to fix the problem."
Mr Guy said road maintenance funding had been cut under Daniel Andrews to the tune of $200 million dollars.
However, the State minister for roads Ben Carroll said the it was another political stunt.
"You can't trust Matthew Guy's Liberals when it comes to our roads," he said.
"The last time they had the chance, they cut $100 million from road maintenance, and sacked 500 VicRoads workers.
"Matthew Guy's Liberals want to "audit" the Big Build - Liberal code for cutting projects and sacking workers."
Deputy Leader of the Nationals and Member for Lowan Emma Kealy said her party was committed to delivering better, safer roads through long-term, strategic planning across the road network.
"Good-quality roads are vital to ensure people can safely get to work, school, healthcare appointments and sporting commitments, and also so we can get our produce to market," she said.
"But Labor has consistently neglected our roads and continually cut funding, forcing country people to drive on dangerous surfaces that are crumbling at the edges and riddled with potholes.
"Roads such as the Warracknabeal-Birchip Road, the Wimmera and Glenelg highways, Murtoa-Glenorchy Road, Coleraine-Edenhope Road, Donald-Murtoa Road, Mortlake-Ararat Road, Donald-Stawell Road, Stawell-Avoca Road and the Birchip-Rainbow Road are all in desperate need of funding to ensure they can be brought up to a safe standard."
Mr Guy said the funding for the $1 billion promise would come from consolidated revenue, but you could always spend more.
He said that you could spend $5 billion or $10 billion and still have work to do.
"We have to do what's within our means. We known $1 billion is a lot of money but it is within our means, it's sensible, it's reasonable."
Mr Guy said it would go a long way to fixing the backlog of road maintenance, especially in regional Victoria.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.