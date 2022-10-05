The Stawell Times-News

Bureau Of Meteorology predicts 100 percent chance of rain in Stawell tomorrow

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated October 5 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOM predicts Stawell may get from 20 to 25mm of rain on Thursday. Picture file

Stawell

The Bureau of Meteorology believes there will a chance of thunderstorms hitting the Stawell region today with winds northeasterly reaching from 25 to 35 km/h and decreasing to 15-25 km/h in the late evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.