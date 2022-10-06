Flexible four-unit investment

Property of the Week
Bed 9 | Bath 4 | Car 4
Units 1 - 4 at 3 Sutherland Street
$875,000
AGENT: Deb Riley 0428 223 365
INSPECT: By appointment
Monaghan's Real Estate is pleased to offer for sale this neat and tidy complex comprising four strata-titled units. The purchaser has the option to sell-off individual units at any time which makes this a secure and flexible investment. Units are mostly double-brick construction with tiled roof and aluminum windows. Varied floorplans include one two-storey unit with three bedrooms, and three single-storey units with two bedrooms. This low-maintenance investment property has an excellent occupancy rate with a potential gross return of $45,760 per annum. Positioned on a quiet residential street close to parks, primary school, kindergarten and childcare.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.