Flexible four-unit investment

Monaghan's Real Estate is pleased to offer for sale this neat and tidy complex comprising four strata-titled units. The purchaser has the option to sell-off individual units at any time which makes this a secure and flexible investment. Units are mostly double-brick construction with tiled roof and aluminum windows. Varied floorplans include one two-storey unit with three bedrooms, and three single-storey units with two bedrooms. This low-maintenance investment property has an excellent occupancy rate with a potential gross return of $45,760 per annum. Positioned on a quiet residential street close to parks, primary school, kindergarten and childcare.

