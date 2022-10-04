October 7
Stawell
The Stawell Golf Club will host a Community Dinner from 6pm - 9pm. The two course meal will include a barbecue meal and dessert. Tickets will cost $15 per person 11 years and older and $8 per person 10 years and under. For more information people can visit: allbusiness.events/event/16703070-a/stawell-community-dinner.
October 8
Stawell
The Australian Match Rifle & Long Range F-Class Teams Championships will happen at the Stawell Rifle Range. The event will start from 1pm to 4pm. For more information people can visit: allevents.in/stawell/australian-match-rifle-and-long-range-f-class-teams-championships/200022935137514.
Read More:
October 8
Stawell
Stawell Harness Racing Club will host a Queen tribute band at 12am. Queen Rocks will perform all of Queen's iconic hits, bringing to life the showmanship, musicianship and majestic power that saw Queen rock stadiums all over the world. For more information people can visit: bandsintown.com/e/103554408-queen-rocks-the-definitive-tribute-at-stawell-harness-racing-club.
October 11
Halls Gap
Northern Grampians Shire Council will host a workshop from 3:30 pm - 5pm at Halls Gap Hall. This workshop will provide information on different visa types and work towards helping with the current hospitality staff requirements. For more information people can visit: eventbrite.com.au/e/visas-for-hospitality-staff-roundtable-tickets-415800579727.
November 12
Stawell
Bazz Music presents The Wrinkle Brothers live in concert at The Stawell Entertainment Centre. The event will take place from 6M - 10pm. For more information about the event people can visit: trybooking.com/events/landing/938626.
October 23
Stawell
Grampians Ale Works will host a drink-and-draw event from 12pm - 3pm. Patrons will be guided by Amelia Kingston. Two drinks, nibbles and art supplies are covered in the ticketed cost $75.
