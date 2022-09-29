Stawell's Central Park will undergo a million-dollar upgrade thanks to funding from the Victorian Government and Northern Grampians Shire Council.
Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence was joined by Northern Grampians Shire mayor Murray Emerson to announce a $1.45 million upgrade to the park's pavilion, with $800,000 coming from the State Government's Local Sports Infrastructure Fund.
The council has allocated $650,000.
Central Park is a major regional sporting hub, supporting clubs including Stawell Football Netball Club, local Auskick, Stawell 13 and Under Football Association, and the Stawell Athletic Club.
The works will take place after Easter 2023 so that the Stawell Gift is not impacted.
"This is obviously incredibly important, significant and special sporting precinct," the minister said.
"This project is important for many reasons. Economically, I believe six jobs are attached through the construction phase; it's also all the product lines that go with community support infrastructure.
"It's also important for wellbeing, be that physical or mental health well being, but also the social connectedness that comes with community sport.
"Whether that be young people, right through to old age, social connectedness through clubs is incredibly important."
The redevelopment will allow them to host more training, development programs and competition while also putting the iconic park in pole position to attract and host even more major events like the Stawell Gift.
The upgrades will include four new female-friendly change rooms, two medical rooms, an umpire change room, a new foyer entry and a lift to access the second floor.
Mayor Murray Emerson said while the upgrade is a boon to all users, the new pavilion will encourage more women to take up football.
"Female football is just exploding by the minute," he said.
"We started with one or two clubs down... now we've got several women's ladies clubs all over the place."
Stawell Warrior president Shane Field said the upgrade would be marvellous for participation.
"I know we've got numerous girls and women coming through AusKick programs and junior football, male football and female football, so it's gonna be a huge result for them just to be able to participate and get rid of those barriers."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
