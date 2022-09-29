While many Geelong supporters were celebrating long into the weekend, more than a dozen motorists learned an expensive lesson.
Seventy six offences were detected by Stawell Police during Operation Scoreboard across the AFL Grand Final long weekend, a five-day, statewide road policing operation focused on high-risk driving behaviour.
Police issued infringements for two drink driving offences, part of the 224 motors detected across the statewide operation.
Four disqualified drivers were caught behind the wheel and eight unregistered vehicles were detected.
A staggering 59 speeding offences were recorded across the five days.
Single infringement notices were issued to drivers for disobey signs, seatbelt offences and mobile phone use.
Across Victoria, a total of 7466 traffic offences were detected during the operation, with almost 40 per cent of those for speeding.
There were also 377 mobile phone offences detected, and automatic numberplate recognition technology caught 494 motorists for driving whilst disqualified, suspended or unlicenced.
Victoria Police also increased its focus on motorcycle safety during the operation following a recent spike in motorcycle trauma, with 238 motorcycle offences detected.
Three lives were lost on Victorian roads during the long weekend operation, with a motorist struck and killed whilst changing a car tyre in Deer Park on September 21, and two motorcyclist fatalities in Leopold on September 22 and Gerangamete on Sunday bringing the total number of lives lost to 188 - 28 higher than last year and well above the five-year average of 169.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
