We're shining the spotlight on this house because it's an affordable gem with endless potential and a brilliant block of land. The generous corner site opens-up a world of opportunity for patios, gardens, shedding, extension or division (STCA). Inside you'll find welcome updates and light-filled rooms. Generous living, open-plan dining, ideal kitchen, double-sized bedrooms and a tidy bathroom are included. Among the essentials are dishwasher, ceiling fans, one robe, reverse-cycle system and a bonus storage room. This great starter option has a single carport, back-yard access, internal yard and a garden shed. A good buy in a handy location near local services and sweeping parkland.