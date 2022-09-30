The Stawell Times-News

Hospital reference group to be chaired by Stawell's Amelia Kingston

September 30 2022 - 12:00am
The new chair of the Grampians Health Stawell community reference group, Amelia Kingston. Picture supplied

Grampians Health has established its Community Reference Group in Stawell to provide input into the provision and implementation of its services on an ongoing basis.

