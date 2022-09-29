Mounties enjoying a solid start to debut season

While it is only the start of the season, the Stawell Mounties are enjoying a solid start to the 2022 Limestone Coast Rugby League season, winning its first two games in its debut year.
Stawell travelled across the border to Naracoorte on September 17 to kick off the season against the Jets.
The club showed no signs of first-game nerves, scoring six tries to four, ultimately winning 32-18.
The following week, the Mounties hosted the reigning premiers - the Warrnambool Raiders - and convincingly won 66-18, putting them on top of the ladder after two games.
Coach Lachlan Eckert said he was rapt with how the team is gelling.
"Naracoorte were pretty tough competition; they scored the first time and we were behind 10-0," he said.
"By the end of the half, we were up 14-10, and ended up winning 32-18, which was a good result. But the win on the weekend was great. 66-18 is a pretty big score in rugby league. I suppose we had a strong team and just kept going all day."
The Mounties scored 12 tries to the Raiders three, kicking nine of 12 conversions.
The coach said it was difficult to highlight a stand-out player with eight try scorers.
"I think everyone performs really well in their own own way, so to say the one or two standout over top of everyone else, you sort of letting down the other boys that put a lot of work in as well," Eckert said.
"It was really a good handful of key players that really shined in that game."
Eckert said while the team is enjoying its position on the ladder, he isn't letting the early success get to the players.
"Being a brand new team into the competition, we didn't really know what to expect," he said.
"We knew from training that we had a pretty strong team, just from how the boys performed for preseason over the last couple of months.
"But you never really know how they're going to perform and you actually put them together on the field and what the competition's actually going to be like. We had strong thoughts that we were going to have a good team but like I said, it's it's hard to predict but yeah, it's definitely coming our way at the moment."
Stawell travels to Mount Gambier to take on the Blue Lake Knights this weekend.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
