Stawell Mounties enjoy a strong start to the 2022 season

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
September 29 2022 - 9:00am
Mounties enjoying a solid start to debut season

While it is only the start of the season, the Stawell Mounties are enjoying a solid start to the 2022 Limestone Coast Rugby League season, winning its first two games in its debut year.

