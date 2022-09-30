The Stawell Times-News

Stawell Peace Memorial hits milestone birthday

By Nick Ridley
September 30 2022 - 6:00am
The Stawell Peace Memorial was erected July 19, 1919, and unveiled to the community at the 'Home to Stawell Celebration' that took place during October 4-11, 1922. Picture by Ben Fraser

October marks the 100th anniversary of the 'Home to Stawell Celebration' that took place during October 4-11, 1922.

