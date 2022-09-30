October marks the 100th anniversary of the 'Home to Stawell Celebration' that took place during October 4-11, 1922.
It also marks the centenary of the Stawell Peace Memorial's unveiling and dedication.
The Memorial is located six kilometres from Stawell on Grampians Road on the site of the former-Pleasant Creek township.
The monument contains a plaque which states the following: Erected July 19, 1919 on the site of Treasury, Commercial Street, Pleasant Creek. Population in 1856 - 56,000.
Known as a Peace Memorial, the obelisk marks the importance of the end of World War I, commemorating peace rather than war.
The builders of the memorial were originally unknown in 1919 - its construction was done secretly due to government regulations at the time; however, by 1922, it was discovered six businessmen commissioned the project.
It also serves as a marker as the site of the first Pleasant Creek alluvial gold settlement area that is now known as Illawarra.
The main settlement was no more than the 100 metre distance from where Grampians Road is now and was the first settlement known as Pleasant Creek.
As the gold source dried up, the population slowly made its way east, forming a new settlement in the area now known as Stawell West and then progressing to where Stawell's Main Street now exists.
The monument actually exists for, there are plans in place for a second plaque to be erected on the site in Grampians Road, recognising it as the site where Stawell's origins began.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
