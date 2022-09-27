Nominations to stand as a candidate for the Northern Grampians Shire Council's Kara Kara Ward by-election are set to open.
Election Manager John Lyons said nominations officially open on Thursday, September 29 and will close Tuesday, October 4.
"I encourage anyone interested in representing their local community to nominate," he said.
"Prospective candidates should prepare to lodge their nomination in person during the nomination period."
Nomination forms must be lodged in person, together with the $250 nomination fee, with the election manager during business hours.
The election office will operate on weekdays from Wednesday, September 28 to Friday, October 7 at the Community Meeting Room, Town Hall, 40 Napier Street, St Arnaud Vic 3478
Late nominations cannot be accepted.
Prospective candidates can call the election manager from September 28 on 1300 595 014 to make a nomination appointment.
They can also pre-fill their nomination form online using the VEC's Candidate Helper at candidatehelper.vec.vic.gov.au.
Candidate information kits containing nomination forms and other electoral information will be available on request by contacting the election manager.
Further information on nominating as a candidate is available at vec.vic.gov.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
