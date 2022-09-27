The Stawell Times-News

Call for candidates for upcoming Northern Grampians Shire Council by-election

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:10am
Nominations are open for the Northern Grampians Shire Council's Kara Kara Ward by-election. File picture

Nominations to stand as a candidate for the Northern Grampians Shire Council's Kara Kara Ward by-election are set to open.

