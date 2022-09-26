The Stawell Times-News

James Blundell joins Victorian Seniors Festival's Aged Care Tour

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
September 26 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briar and James Blundell will play in Ararat and St Arnaud in October. Picture supplied

The Victorian Seniors Festival is back next month, just in time to celebrate its 40th year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.