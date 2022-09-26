Stella Young project model receives family approval

The 'Remembering Stella Young' project is progressing following the concept design's approval.
A one-fifth scale model was made by Creative Consultant Danny Fraser and developed in collaboration with Stella's parents.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Lynne Young, Stella's mother, said the response to the project was heartwarming.
"It is wonderful to see the work of so many people coming together towards creating this beautiful memorial of Stella," she said.
"We are very happy with the proposed design and look forward to seeing it in place at Cato Park once completed."
Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Murray Emerson said the project highlighted the accessibility considerations that must inform the council's work.
"Council acknowledges that improvements for accessibility are needed across the Shire and council has been working towards establishing a staged plan to undertake the necessary works in the future," Cr Emerson said.
Ms Young's parents also approved Cato Park as the location of the status; expressions of interest are sought to deliver an 'Accessible Interactive Information' package.
This component will enable information about Stella, her work, and her message to be accessed by a broad audience.
Under the guidance of Janice Florence, Arts Access Victoria has been instrumental in assisting with the engagement of women with a lived experience of disability.
With support from Arts Access Victoria, the project has been guided by a Creative and Access Collective of women.
The statue location and the site access requirements have been carefully considered in collaboration with the Access Collective.
An accessibility consultant has audited the proposed site, and improvements are being planned to coincide with the statue unveiling.
Planned improvements include a new accessible carpark, path repairs and gradient modifications.
The statue is scheduled for completion early next year and will be celebrated with an unveiling event.
The Remembering Stella Young project is supported by the Victorian Government.
