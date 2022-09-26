The Stawell Times-News

Stella Young project model receives family approval

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated September 26 2022 - 12:25am, first published 12:00am
A one-fifth scale model of Stella Young was approved by Ms Young's family. Picture supplied

The 'Remembering Stella Young' project is progressing following the concept design's approval.

