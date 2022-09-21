The Stawell Times-News

Navarre Under 11.5s come up just short in MCDFNL grand final

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated September 23 2022 - 2:53am, first published September 21 2022 - 6:00am
Navarre put everything on the line during the MCDFNL under 11.5s grand final. Picture supplied by Sam Owen.

The Navarre Football Netball Club's youngest team fell just short of premiership glory on Saturday, losing by a single point to Natte Bealiba in the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league's under 11.5 grand final.

