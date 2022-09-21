The Navarre Football Netball Club's youngest team fell just short of premiership glory on Saturday, losing by a single point to Natte Bealiba in the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league's under 11.5 grand final.
As the defending premiers, by virtue of winning the 2019 grand final, the young Grasshoppers were determined to defend their title at Princes Park.
However, the Swan were confident, having beaten Navarre twice during the regular season, during its 15 game win streak that helped the side finish on top of the ladder.
Kicking off at 8am, the team earned the nickname - The Icebreakers - thanks to their games breaking up the frost on the field.
While the scoring was low in the first half, it was neck and neck during the first half
Each side only kicking one goal during the first quarter, before doubling their total in the second.
Natte Bealiba seized control of the game in the third quarter, kicking two goals whilst keeping Navarre scoreless in the premiership quarter.
With one quarter left in the season, the young Grasshoppers played with nothing to lose.
Slowly but surely they whittled away at the Swans lead, down from 14 points to just two in the final minutes.
As the clock ticked down, the defending premiers won a free kick in the forward 50, granting them a set shot at goal.
Unfortunately, the Grasshopper missed, cutting the deficit down to just one point.
However, time was not on their side, and Natte Bealiba won 4.2 (26) to Navarre's 4.1 (25).
Navarre's Morgan Greenaway was awarded the best on ground medal for his effort, making it his second honour in four years.
Ryder Sullivan, Angus Stewart, George Greenaway, Edwards Redford and Charlie Hope were also acknowledged for their efforts on Saturday too.
Stewart booted two goals for the young Grasshoppers, while Morgan Greenaway and Zeke Jamieson kicked solo majors too.
Navarre's under 13 netball team also fell short of premiership glory, falling to Natte Bealiba 24-21.
The Navarre Football Netball Club is holding its presentation day on Sunday, October 2.
Vote counts and awards commence at 1pm.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
