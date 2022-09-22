The Stawell Times-News

Emma Kealy speaks after promotion to Nationals leadership position

By Alex Dalziel
September 22 2022 - 7:00am
Emma Kealy out the front of her new Horsham office on Firebrace Street. Picture by Alex Dalziel

From her early days in Edenhope to a potential saxophonist career to working in remote Northern Territory communities, it was a long road to politics for incumbent Lowan member Emma Kealy.

