On Sunday, the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club held the last race for the season, the President Championship 5km.
The group started all together running the bush lands in the Ararat Hills Regional Park.
This is a favoured track of many at the club, with the first half slowly climbing up to the ridge then the last part is a nice roll down to the finish.
Mark Thompson was quick on his feet coming home under 20 minutes to be the winner of the Club Championship race.
Tess Thompson won the ladies championship race being the first female home.
The Handicappers worked their magic on the race and had all runners finishing within 2.45 minutes on handicap.
With a sealed handicap for the President's cup race, all were anticipating the announcements.
President Shev Healy proudly presented the prizes and the winners sash.
On handicap Sue Blizzard finished third, Mark was second with Jack Trounson named race winner taking home the cup.
Club veteran Trounson, who has run more than 680 races with the club, hasn't won a race since 2019.
"I haven't trained as much as I would like to this year. This is a huge bonus for me to finish the season with the cup," Trounson said in his speech.
Trounson volunteers for the club helping to mark the track, when he's not traveling around Australia.
IIn October the Club will celebrate the season Aggregate and Championships winners.
The club thanks all sponsors and volunteers for enabling the entire 2022 season to be so successful.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
