In the lead up to Concongella's 150th celebration in October, former Concongella School principal John Read has uncovered the remarkable story of one of Concongella's early pioneers who literally, 'struck it rich'.
William Henry Seville Osmand was born in Devonshire England on the April 10, 1824, and served in the Royal Navy where he quickly gained distinction and the rank of Lieutenant for navigating his ship from the west coast of Africa, back to England when all the senior crew were stricken with fever.
After retiring from naval service, Mr Osmand set out for Australia and arrived in Victoria during 1852.
It is unclear where Mr Osmand spent his first few years in Victoria, but by 1857 he is found purchasing 30 acres (12.1406ha) of land close to the Concongella Creek and building a small furnace for smelting gold alongside the crushing plants operating at Concongella.
It was the smelter that earned Mr Osmand the title of 'Bill the Smelter', but his greater success came from his mining interests on 'The Reefs'.
At 'The Reefs', Mr Osmand became the engineer at the Newington Gold Battery whilst helping to establish the machinery at the No 1 and No 2 shafts of the North Cross Reef Co. Mine where he became the Managing Director.
The North Cross Mine went on to yield 232,712 ounces of gold.
Mr Osmand was also the major shareholder in the Duke Mine and a director of the Perthshire Company.
His mining interests soon made him a very wealthy man and he built a substantial residence which comprised seven rooms on his land at Concongella.
There was a separate office, staff quarters, large stables as well as a hay loft and woolshed.
The property was named 'The Sycamores' after the sycamore trees Mr Osmand shipped from England and an elaborate garden was established with aviaries for exotic birds.
This garden became one of the finest in the district with a man-made artesian pond to water the gardens and orchards of lemons and oranges which were carefully maintained by eight gardeners.
When the fruit was in season, Mr Osmand regularly visited Concongella's school and provided fruit to the staff and students.
The garden fence was a significant structure using a post and rail design that was said to be 'man and animal proof' and included a few traps to catch unwelcome intruders.
Grants Land Act of 1865 allowed Osmand to purchase another 2000 acres as Concongella Station was broken up.
He also purchased a magnificent, steam driven yacht named the 'Cushie Doo' which was built to his specifications in Glasgow, Scotland and spent almost five years sailing her throughout the world.
The Cushie Doo was a luxurious steam yacht with four masts, a smokestack, bow sprit, planked hull and was
145ft long, 24.1 feet wide and 12.8ft deep in hull and capable of carrying 15 passengers in the lap of luxury.
In 1884, along with Mr JA Panton, a police magistrate of Melbourne, Mr Osmand took up the shared leases of Ord River Station (WA) comprising 3,365,000 acres and Negri Station (NT) comprising 1,600,000 million acres; both stations were made up of multiple leases and stocked with over 100,000 cattle.
Despite his wealth, Mr Osmand never shirked hard work and rarely relaxed. In addition to his mining and grazing interests, he served three terms as member of the Legislative Council for the Nelson Province, where he was indefatigable in the discharge of his duties.
This province was created in 1882 as part of the Legislative Council Act of 1881 and comprised the divisions of: Hampden, Mortlake, Ararat Shire, Ararat Borough, Ripon, Grenville, Ballarat, Lexton, Avoca, Stawell Shire and Stawell Borough.
While serving in this assembly from 1888 through to 1900, Osmand also became the foundation President of the Stawell School of Mines which later became Stawell Technical School.
William Osmand died suddenly at the Sycamores on March 11, 1901.
His body was embalmed and returned to Devonshire for burial within the family crypt. His remarkable life story distinguishes him as one of Concongella's finest pioneers.
