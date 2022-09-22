The Stawell Times-News

Looking back at William Osmand; a principal and tycoon

By Ian Davies
Updated September 22 2022 - 3:17am, first published 12:00am
William Henry Seville Osmand. Picture supplied

In the lead up to Concongella's 150th celebration in October, former Concongella School principal John Read has uncovered the remarkable story of one of Concongella's early pioneers who literally, 'struck it rich'.

