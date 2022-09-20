September 23
Stawell
The Stawell Orchid Society Spring Show will start from 10am - 3pm at the Stawell Entertainment Centre. With a variety of orchid species to view, the Orchid Society Spring Show offers a great day out for the whole family. Tickets for the event will cost $5 for adults and $2 for pensioners. For more information people can visit: grampianspoint.com.au/events/stawell-orchid-society-spring-show/.
September 29
Grampians National Park
Jump on your bike and uncover clues and facts about the Grampians (Gariwerd) National Park with a Ranger. The free event will happen from 9.30am to 10.30am. Booking are essential. To book your place visit: juniorrangers.com.au/event/bike-scavenger-hunt/.
September 30
Stawell
The Stawell Golf Club will host an open mic night at 7pm. General entry will cost $5. For more information people can visit: allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200022935137715.
September 30
Halls Gap
Michael Dunstan will perform for Grampians audience members for free at Paper Scissors Rock Brew Co at 5pm. For more information people can visit: https://www.eventfinda.com.au/2022/michael-dunstan-impermanence-tour/halls-gap.
October 1
Pomonal
The Pomonal Native Flower Show will happen to take place at the town hall. Tickets for the event are $5 and children can enter for free. For more information people can visit: visitvictoria.com/regions/grampians/whats-on/markets-and-vintage/pomonal-native-flower-show.
October 2
Stawell
The Stawell Show market will happen at Laidlaw Park from 9am to 1pm. People can enjoy the free event which has a wide variety of produce, products and craft on offer for people to enjoy. For more information people can visit: ngshire.vic.gov.au/Events/Events-Calendar/Events-Directory/Stawell-Show-Market.
October 8
Stawell
The Australian Match Rifle & Long Range F-Class Teams Championships will happen at the Stawell Rifle Range. The event will start from 1pm to 4pm. For more information people can visit: allevents.in/stawell/australian-match-rifle-and-long-range-f-class-teams-championships/200022935137514.
October 8
Stawell
Stawell Harness Racing Club will host a Queen tribute band at 12am. Queen Rocks will perform all of Queens iconic hits, bringing to life the showmanship, musicianship and majestic power that saw Queen rock stadiums all over the world. For more information people can visit: bandsintown.com/e/103554408-queen-rocks-the-definitive-tribute-at-stawell-harness-racing-club.
