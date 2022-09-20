The Stawell Orchid Society Spring Show will start from 10am - 3pm at the Stawell Entertainment Centre. With a variety of orchid species to view, the Orchid Society Spring Show offers a great day out for the whole family. Tickets for the event will cost $5 for adults and $2 for pensioners. For more information people can visit: grampianspoint.com.au/events/stawell-orchid-society-spring-show/.