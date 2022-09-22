This substantial weatherboard home is situated on a large allotment with two land titles in the township of Marnoo. The home comprises a big country-style kitchen with gas cooking, island bench and an adjoining meals area. The front entrance leads to a good-sized lounge with a solid-fuel heater, three bedrooms and a bathroom with separate shower room. There is an optional sewing room or additional bedroom plus another living room off the rear sunroom. Outside there is a fernery-carport area, and an excellent workshop with ample storage. Front and rear access is available to the corner block. Other features include evaporative cooling and supplementary solar power.