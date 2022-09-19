The Stawell Times-News

God save the King: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

By Dr Anne Webster
September 19 2022 - 4:00am
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

I remember as a child, standing in the old quadrangle of my primary school every Monday morning, rain, hail or shine and singing God Save our Queen, with the Australian flag being hoisted up the flagpole.

