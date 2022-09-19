Victorian Government axes working from home recommendations

Employers can help to create a safe and productive working environment for their employees. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

The Victorian government has announced that it is lifting its work from home recommendations, with workers being encouraged to return to the office. This comes as a relief to many workers who have been struggling to maintain productivity levels while working from home.

However, there are some important considerations that employers should consider before allowing employees to return to the office. For example, height adjustable desks should be made available to allow employees to alternate between sitting and standing positions throughout the day.

This will help to reduce the risk of muscular strains and other ergonomic issues. In addition, employers should ensure adequate ventilation in the workplace and that social distancing measures are still in place. By taking these precautions, employers can help to create a safe and productive working environment for their employees.

Why were the Victorian Government work from home recommendations introduced?

The Victorian government work-from-home recommendations were introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rationale for the recommendations was to reduce the number of people commuting into Melbourne, thus reducing the spread of the virus.

The approach was based on the premise that people who live outside of Melbourne are less likely to have been exposed to the virus and, therefore less likely to be infectious. By reducing the number of people commuting, it was hoped that the spread of the virus would be slowed. While the work-from-home recommendations were controversial, they proved to be effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Why are the work from home recommendations being lifted?

While many people have enjoyed the benefits of working from home, such as greater flexibility and reduced commuting time, there are some drawbacks. Working from home can be isolating, and it can be difficult to stay motivated without the structure of a traditional office environment.

Additionally, some people find it difficult to maintain a healthy work-life balance when their home and office are one and the same. For these reasons, the Victorian government has decided to relax its work from home recommendations.

This will allow people to slowly transition back to a more traditional way of working, while still being able to take advantage of the benefits that working from home can offer.

Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said the decision to roll back the recommendations came in part due to falling case numbers and warmer weather.

"With spring now here and case numbers and hospitalisations declining significantly, more people may want to get back into the office and back out to the cafes, shops and bars in busy professional precincts across the state," Ms Thomas said.

"Lifting the work from home recommendation is in line with current public health advice - we encourage employers and employees to have a conversation about what's right for their individual needs."

Despite the relaxation of some restrictions, it is still essential to take precautions when travelling on public transport. Face masks will continue to be required on buses, trains and trams to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. In addition, you should continue to practise good hand hygiene and maintain social distancing wherever possible.

Remember that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still present, and it is, therefore, important to follow the latest advice from health authorities. The Chief Health Officer will provide weekly updates on the situation, published on the Department of Health website and on Twitter. If you have any concerns about your health, you should seek medical advice.

Some workers may choose to remain working from home

The return to work comes with certain risks, as the coronavirus is still circulating in the community. However, health authorities say the benefits of being in an office outweigh the risks for most people.

Employers are encouraged to implement various measures to reduce the risk of transmissions, such as increased cleaning and ventilation, and staggering start times to avoid peak hour travel.

Employees are also advised to take precautions such as maintaining social distancing and good hygiene practices. Ultimately, the decision to return to work will come from each individual's circumstances.

How businesses can prepare for workers returning to the office

The transition to on-site work will require careful planning and preparation to ensure a smooth and seamless return.

One of the first steps that businesses should take is to assess their workplace and make any necessary changes or adjustments to promote health and safety. This may include adding aisle ways and partitions, instituting new cleaning protocols, and providing personal protective equipment (PPE).

In addition, businesses should also consider how they will accommodate employees who may not be ready or able to return to the office full-time. Flexible work options, such as hybrid schedules or continued remote work days, can help to ease the transition back to on-site work.