Crime rate falls in the Northern Grampians for year ending in June 2022

By Alex Dalziel
September 17 2022 - 12:00am
The year ending in June 2022 saw 793 criminal incidents in the Northern Grampians LGA. File picture

The Northern Grampians' crime rate has dropped in the past year, alongside a downturn across the state, according to the latest release from the Crime Statistics Agency.

