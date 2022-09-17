The Northern Grampians' crime rate has dropped in the past year, alongside a downturn across the state, according to the latest release from the Crime Statistics Agency.
Released on September 15, the data contains Victoria's crime statistics for the year ending in June 2022.
The total number of criminal incidents in the Northern Grampians fell by 11.3 per cent from June 2021 to 2022, a decrease from 894 incidents in 2021 to 793 incidents in 2022.
Of the region's criminal incidents, 45.8 per cent resulted in charges being laid, 27.6 in no charges and 26.6 remained unsolved.
The most prevalent crime was criminal damage, with 79 incidents, followed by breaching a family violence order, theft, drug possession and common assault.
The majority of offending occurred in Stawell, with 466 offences, followed by St Arnaud with 146 offences.
The household was the most common place for a crime in the Northern Grampians at 255 incidents.
Across the municipality, crime rose by 13.3 per cent, from 120 in June 2021 to 136 in June 2022.
State wide, the rate of recorded offences decreased 10.6 per cent to 7,121.5 per 100,000 Victorians in the last 12 months, as did the number of offences, down 10.0 per cent to 469,506.
The decrease was believed to be a result of an easing COVID-19 health orders in Victoria.
In the 12 months to 30 June 2022 the criminal incident rate decreased 10.2 per cent to 5,177.9 per 100,000 Victorians as did the number of incidents, down 9.6 per cent to 341,367 incidents.
READ MORE:
Alleged offender incidents decreased 12.0 per cent to 163,028 in the last 12 months, as did the rate down 12.8 per cent to 2,808.2 per 100,000. The number of unique alleged offenders decreased 7.2 per cent to 83,506 offenders in the year ending June 2022.
The victimisation rate decreased by 4.3 per cent to 2,936.1 reports per 100,000 Victorians to the lowest since 2005.
Crime Statistics Agency chief statistician Fiona Dowsley said such a state-wide decrease in crime had not been seen since 2005.
"Victoria has seen a notable decrease in overall recorded crime levels during the COVID-19 pandemic period. Decreases in acquisitive crime such as thefts and deception have contributed to the lowest victimisation numbers and rates since 2005," she said.
"Decreases in Breaches of Chief Health Officer orders have continued to be the main driver of the decreases in key crime measures in the last 12 months from peaks in 2020. Deception and drug offences also contributed to these decreases."
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.