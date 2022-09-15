WFNL Grand Final: Rats to battle Burras in epic clash

Reputations are made on grand final day, something Ararat coach Matt Walder is all to familiar with.
However, Walder said he was quietly confident ahead of the Rats do-or-die clash with Minyip-Murtoa in the Wimmera Football Netball League 2022 senior grand final.
The Rats impressed with a decisive preliminary final performance against Stawell, but there's still work to be done for the Rats to break a 21-year premiership drought.
"I'm hoping our boys can enhance their reputations by playing well on the big stage," Walder said.
"Whether that's our premier players or our secondary players, it's a chance for everyone to shine."
While no major changes are expected, Walder said he might make a few "tweaks" after the Burras' semi final win.
"Obviously they got us in the semi, and we can't saddle up and do exactly the same thing again and expect a different result," Walder said.
"Some things have got to be slightly adjusted and changed for us to get the ultimate result, but there won't be any structural changes."
The Burras pose a big challenge for the Rats, with danger men "on every line" Walder said.
"They're a quality side, they were top of the table the year before went into lockdown, they've won the previous premiership and they've adanced straight in," Walder said.
"If you want to target one or two players, you're doing the whole thing an injustice. They've got a good spread, they're a team that compliment each other.
"I'm not focussed on a handful of individuals.... we'll look at the holistic approach and try and beat them overall."
The Rats have proven to be matchwinners with solid structures of their own and won't be an easy opponent for the Burras.
"We know we can kick a winning score and our defense has been reasonably tight over the whole journey," Walder said.
"We can cut it both ways, putting a score on the board and suffocating opposition when we need to."
The Rats chemistry as a group has been one of their best strengths, Walder said.
"It's a really good blend, we've got young fellas that have come along last year and dipped their toes in senior footy, they've certainly grown, we've got two or three year players who are blossoming," Walder said.
"We've added experience to the squad around them... at the end of the day, everyone loves each other's company and really enjoy playing footy together... that's something you can't put a price on."
Minyip-Murtoa coach Tim McKenzie said his side is taking it easy and enjoying the build-up.
"It's been a really exciting buildup... I just told the boys to enjoy the process going into the grand final and make the most of it," McKenzie said.
The veteran Burra has taken the positives from his first year as senior coach of the Burras.
"We've definitely won a lot of close gtames, which shows a lot of character from the boys," McKenzie said.
"We've had to do a bit of reshuffling, trying to find players' best positions because we've had a fair list turnover.
"Everyone's responded well to that, it's been great... they've been such a good group to coach, I'm very lucky to have them."
It's a balanced squad, with the right mix of youth and experience, according to McKenzie.
"We've got a good balance of players who have been there and done it before, and then we've got some players who have never played in a grand final before," he said.
"There'll be folks who are quite eager and exited, and other guys who know what they need to do and they'll be able to clam those young heads."
The Burras' midfield engine has enjoyed a phenomenal year, with ruck Kieran Delahunty winning his third Toohey Medal and Luke Fisher coming equal-runner up.
But McKenzie said one of the Burras' assets was its strength across the ground.
"Our mindset, as a whole, as a team, has been immense," McKenzie said.
"There's been times when we've been challenged and we haven't shied away from from our gameplan, we've stood tall when the chips were down.
"We just seem to find a way to win; when our back is up against the wall we fight quite well, we never fall away."
Horsham coach Tiff Hier said the Demons' unity was one of their greatest strength heading into the big dance.
"They're very team orientated; they're a great bunch of girls, they all get along really well and I think that's shown in their performances on court," Hier said.
The Demons are a new look outfit in 2022, with a radically different team than the team that came second in 2021, missing stars Tamika Mentha (to Minyip-Murtoa) and Emma Bewulda (Geelong VNL), among others.
Hier said she was proud of the way the Demons had adapted and thrived.
"At the start of a lot of people were saying 'oh, they've lost so many, they're probably not going to be up there this year' but they've really shown themselves," Hier said.
One of the Demons' strengths this year has been its defence, the Demons coach said.
"We're really strong defensively, from goal shooter to goal keeper," Hier said.
"We work really hard so if we give up a turnover we work really hard to put pressure on and try to get it back."
The Demons were put on the backfoot early by the Saints' pressure in their semi-final, something Hier noted.
"They put a lot of pressure on us through the midcourt and we probably didn't react so well for half a game," Hier said.
Like Horsham, the Saints possess star power driving their premiership tilt.
"Ash Grace is pivotal to their game, as is Jess Canane; they're the old heads out there on the court for them, and certainly stood up again in that semi-final against us; they directed the team very well," Hier said.
Hier singled out the Saints' "confident" attack as one of their best assets heading into the do or die match.
"They've got two lovely shots... Jorja is a beautiful shot and Abby Hallam creates a lot of play throughout the goal third for them."
Horsham Saints coach Jess Canane said the Saints were primed to take on the Demons once again.
Unlike the Demons, the Saints took the long road to the grand final - dispatching the Giants in a preliminary final at Warracknabeal.
Despite being tested by the Giants early, the Saints romped home to win by 16 goals Canane said the side's belief grew as the match went on.
"We were probably a little shaky and a bit slow to start for the first half, but that want and that belief definitely got us over the line," she said.
The Saints netball program has enjoyed a successful year, something that created a positive environment at training.
"The vibe around the club is really good, it's really nice going into the Saturday, into the grand final, with six of our seven netball sides featuring.
"It's really good feeling around not only the girls in A Garde, but also around the club as a whole."
Five of the Saints' A Grade lineup will be playing in the 17 and Under grand final beforehand, while Ash Grace is the coach of the Saints' Under 17s side.
It will be a quick turnaround on grand final day, but Canane said the squad was well-prepared.
"We can't do much about it... they seventeens have been playing two games back to back for most of the season; they're pretty adept at it." she said.
"They're young, they're fit, they're energetic.... they're very, very positive and keen to play."
Saints stars Canane, Grace, goal keeper Larnie Hobbs and skipper Elly Barnett all played in an A Grade premiership for the Saints as the club went back to back in 2017 and 2018.
The 2018 flag in particular was another game against Horsham, one decided by just one goal.
In fact both Saints' flags were decided by a goal, but a goal is all you need to win a game of netball.
The Saints haven't found a way to beat the Demons so far in 2022, but pushed the minor premiers deep into overtime during their semi final.
At points during the match, it looked like the Saints would run away with the game, but Horsham found a way back.
"You can never rule out Horsham, even if you're in the fortunate position to be 15 to 20 goals up, you know they're still coming," Canane said.
Key in the Saints' chances will be finding a way to shut down the Demons' brilliant attacking duo.
"Georgie Carberry has had a fantastic year, and she's got a nice partner in crime in Imogen Worthy taking out the goal shooting award too," Canane said.
"The old cliche of goals win games is where we can start to break that down; if we can shut Georgie and Immy down, that's a big step towards us winning the game."
Scoring from turnovers will be another key area to decide the match.
"We managed to turn the ball over quite a lot in our last game against Horsham, but we perhaps weren't able to finish off all the hard work from our defensive pressure, putting the ball through the goal at the end of the day.
"It's more about that control factor; our senior heads making sure that we can keep everyone nice and calm and all on the same page.
"Really in grand finals, anything can happen. It comes down to which side wants it the most and has the most belief.
"The feeling, the energy, the belief around our A Graders is very high at the moment."
GAME TIMES
8:20am - 13 & Under netball (Horsham v Saints)
8:30am - Under 14 football (Horsham v Ararat)
9:25am - 15 & Under netball (Saints v Horsham)
10:00am - Under 17 football (Horsham v Ararat)
10:30am - 17 & Under netball (Saints v Warrack)
11:55am - A Grade netball (Horsham v Saints)
12:00pm - Reserves football (Minyip-Murtoa v Horsham)
1:15pm - B Grade netball (Horsham v Nhill)
2:20pm - Senior football (Minyip-Murtoa v Ararat)
2:40pm - C Grade netball (Saints v Stawell)
3:45pm - C Reserve netball (Saints v Stawell)
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.