Navarre will take two sides full of confidence into tomorrow's MCDFNL grand finals at Maryborough's Princes Park after their Under 11 footballers & Under 13 netballers notched wins in last Sundays preliminary finals.
While their Under 14 footballers saw their season come to an end after a fighting loss against second placed Maldon.
For the Under 14's a strong second quarter had them right in contest at half time, before the young bombers showed their class when it counted to edge to a 16 point lead at the last change, a margin that stayed the same through an even last quarter.
Will Moloney, Jacob Martin, Dion Flanagan & Harry Holloway were named best in what was an even team from Navarre against quality opposition.
While the Under 11 footballers and Under 13 netballers both won through to their respective grand finals the manner of victory couldn't have been more different.
The footballers were untroubled on their way to a 66 point win, with Ryder Sullivan, Henry Small, Angus Stewart & Jack Sullivan leading the way.
While the netballers saw a three goal lead disappear in the final minutes as Talbot drew level right at the final whistle to force overtime.
Showing great character to regroup Navarre fought on strongly in extra time to come through by a single goal.
The netballers will be buoyed by their strong finals form, finishing fifth, but recording wins against first and second in the past two weeks to earn their way to the decider against a Natte Bealiba opponent who themselves finished fourth.
Navarre will be looking to Chloe Cassidy and Matilda Polkinghorne to protect the ring, with help from fellow defenders Ellie Coleman, Heidi Kane and Alice Nellthorpe.
While Ebony Hall & Eedie Hanns will be the prime movers through the mid court looking to feed goalies Meika Bloomfield & Romy Moloney.
Meanwhile the under 11 footballers will be defending their 2019 premiership title after a three year wait.
They will face a tough task against an undefeated Natte Bealiba opponent who has taken all before them this season, although the young grasshoppers will be quietly confident having more than matched their opponents in their two previous meetings this season; the most recent of which resulted in a three point Natte win in a nailbiter.
Both teams have match winners all over the ground, but for the grasshoppers they will be looking to talls Ryder Sullivan and Henry Small to take care of the air, while onballers Angus Stewart, Morgan Greenaway and Archer Crouch go to work through the midfield.
Whichever side claims ascendency through the middle of the ground will likely be raising the premiership cup tomorrow morning.
