Navarre grand final bound after winning MCDFNL preliminary finals

By Barry Fletcher
September 14 2022 - 6:00am
Navarre's under 13 netballers are grand final bound. Picture by Denis Squire

Navarre will take two sides full of confidence into tomorrow's MCDFNL grand finals at Maryborough's Princes Park after their Under 11 footballers & Under 13 netballers notched wins in last Sundays preliminary finals.

