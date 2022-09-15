Bed 2 | Bath 2 | Car 1
AUCTION: Saturday, 8 October at 12pm
AGENCY: Monaghan's Real Estate
AGENT: Terry Monaghan 0418 541 300
INSPECT: Saturday 11 - 11.30am
Peaceful privacy is yours in this delightful and centrally located designer townhouse which offers quality and extras. Bright and spacious, the lounge room has direct access to a private patio, while the second living space opens to a shady timber garden deck ideal for relaxing on a balmy evening. Separating these two areas is a lovely dining zone that adjoins the fully- equipped kitchen. Bedrooms are double-sized and both have full ensuites. Secure entry to the large garage with automatic panel lift door is via the laundry that also features built-in storage. The style, design, décor, gardens and location combine beautifully to make this a very special place to live.
