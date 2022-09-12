Harness racing returns to Stawell with a rare and compact (for Laidlaw Park) six event program commencing at 1.18pm and winding up with the biggest field of the afternoon at 4.13pm.
It's free entry at Stawell and our readers will find full fields, form guides, selections and gear change information at www.harness.org.au.
If you can't "get your backside trackside" all races are streamed live and free on your device by the Trots Vision team along with broadcasts on Sky Channel and National Racing Radio.
Stawell HRC Racing Manager Mark Percival reports that "The Trackside Bistro will be open from noon and during the day there'll be hot racing action, great live music from Russ Kellett and a $500 draw for members on track."
Western Vic stables are well represented through the card and punters may be rewarded if they follow Michael Bellman and Majestic Pride in the first, Ken Taylor with Kempseys Delight well suited from the pole in race two, smart mare Tictoc which trialled well at Hamilton last week for Bellman in the fourth and Janet Exell's Aruohkay second up from a spell in the sixth.
Saturday night's $24,000 TAB Gammalite FFA at Melton is shaping as a timely and tough test for three outstanding equine athletes, each carrying a question mark into the 1780 metre contest.
Horsham owner/trainer Aaron Dunn said that his 4yo stallion Bondi Lockdown is ready to return to racing after circumstances put an end to his winter campaign.
"He trialled as good as ever here (Horsham) with a galloping pacemaker last week and is back to the weight at which I reckon he races best," explained Dunn.
The $1.4 million dollar earner Lochinvar Art was treated for a lung infection following a disappointing eighth placing at Melton on September 3 and has been a late nomination for Saturday night. Trainer Rod Lakey said, "Nothing seems amiss.......you can only go off how he's acting, how he's looking and that he's eating up. All signs are that there are no issues."
New Zealand champion Copy That will hopefully be right to bounce back from Saturday night's eighth placing, when he was driven hard early to lead in a 26.7-second first quarter and after the race, according to driver Nathan Jack, "blew up big".
"A long time ( 3 weeks) between runs and second up after having 10 months off," Jack told TrotsVision. "(Trainer) Ray (Green) wasn't too concerned, he just thought he was a fraction underdone and maybe we were a little bit ambitious."
If all three big guns line up on Saturday night, regardless of the outcome, the race will play a major role in the upcoming Kilmore Pacing Cup (September 23rd), Smoken Up Sprint (October 1st) and Victoria Cup (October 8) which follow in quick succession.
They're off @ Stawell (D) Wednesday 14th September; Horsham (D) AFL Grand Final Eve Holiday Friday 23rd & Stawell (D) Wednesday October 5th.
Best bet: R3 No.5 Rubins Plight $6 win
Value bet: R6 No.2 Aruohkay $4 each way
Flexi bet: R2 box quinella Nos. 1,2,4,8 spend $6
Last return: $8.75 @ Horsham Trots
Balance: $574.65
Wally's donation to Bennett Rd. Kinder Horsham $750.00
