The Stawell Times-News

Grampians Health receives $1.3 million funding for eating disorder clinic as patient numbers soar

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 13 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pandemic fuels rise in eating disorders

Doctors are concerned that eating disorders are being diagnosed later, and in larger numbers, following the COVID pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.