Pandemic fuels rise in eating disorders

Doctors are concerned that eating disorders are being diagnosed later, and in larger numbers, following the COVID pandemic.
Grampians Health's eating disorder clinic has received $1.3 million in state government funding to implement a new recovery program in conjunction with the Victorian Centre of Excellence in Eating Disorders.
Grampians Health operations director of mental health Mark Thornett said there was a significant increase in eating disorder presentations across the Grampians region, and across all of Victoria, through the pandemic.
"We are starting to see a broader cohort including young males. This is not just a female-dominated illness, it's right across the board and we need to make sure we are not gender-based in the way we think," he said.
"It's popping up in younger children as well as older children and we are seeing a larger age range of people coming through. People seem to think about younger people but we see eating disorders in adults so we need to look at the whole age spectrum."
Mr Thornett said lockdowns and the COVID pandemic had also contributed to people with eating disorders delaying seeking treatment.
"We found that with all physical health disorders as well as eating disorders and mental health issues, a lot of people waited, they came in at a later stage in their progress so people are more unwell than we usually see them."
Eating Disorders Victoria recorded a 300 per cent spike in calls to its helpline from 2020 to 2021, and there was a 53 per cent increase in people with eating disorders presenting to Victorian emergency departments at the peak of the pandemic.
The $1.3 million will allow more patients to be treated through Grampians Health's eating disorder program both in Ballarat and throughout the GH area.
"A lot of the specialist eating disorder services tend to be in Melbourne. People within our area, it's not that they can't access them, but it's more difficult," Mr Thornett said.
It is critical that people, regardless of where they live, do not fall through the gaps in the continuum of care- Butterfly Foundation
"This money gives us the opportunity to develop further programs - we have got a small capacity but not enough to meet a lot of the need. It gives us the opportunity to think quite differently about how we can deliver services for people with eating disorders."
Mr Thornett said improved treatment services would also help take pressure off the hospital, reducing the number of people with anorexia who require hospital admission because of dangerously low weight.
The new funding will be used to provide eating disorder care for patients admitted to mental health wards, multidisciplinary eating disorder teams, clinical leadership for the treatment of inpatients, specialist outpatient eating disorders treatment, assertive outreach and follow-up care for consumers.
There will also be a focus on expanding community support and family support for patients with eating disorders.
People with lived-experience of disordered eating will also be part of the program to help patients struggling with eating disorders.
"We're seeing a global increase in eating disorders, which is why we're taking action to intervene early and prevent these illnesses, as well as set Victorians experiencing acute eating disorders on the path to recovery," said Victorian mental health minister Gabrielle Williams.
The Butterfly Foundation recorded a 35 per cent increase in calls to its national helpline between March 2020 and February 2021 and most people living with eating disorders in regional and remote areas believed where they lived was an obstacle to accessing help.
"It is critical that people, regardless of where they live, do not fall through the gaps in the continuum of care," the Butterfly Foundation's Melissa Wilton said at the announcement of their survey results. "Your postcode shouldn't be a barrier to accessing the eating disorder healthcare and support services you deserve."
