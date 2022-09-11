The Stawell Times-News
Live

Rolling coverage of the preliminary final at Warracknabeal | WFNL preliminary final 2022

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated September 11 2022 - 6:49am, first published 1:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rolling coverage of preliminary final action | WFNL PF 2022

The drama continues with the Wimmera Football Netball League preliminary finals at Warracknabeal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.