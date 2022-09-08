Swifts young gun Ben Davis took out the senior best under 21 player at the Horsham and District Football Netball League vote count on Monday night. Polling well throughout the season, Davis, 19, had a breakout year moving into the forward line for the Baggies. Davis said he was shocked and didn't expect to hear his name read out.
"I honestly thought there were some other players around the league and within our own team who would have polled better than I did," he said. "I thought I had a pretty good season. I thought the whole team had a good season. All round it's been a pretty good year for the Swifts."
Monday night was the first time Davis had won a league award and said he felt it was reward for the hard work he had put in his second year of senior football.
"It was one of my goals in football to win the best under 21 player and to do that this year is incredible," he said. "To go on and set my sights on league best and fairest is there but we all play for those premierships. I think that would be the biggest goal for me. A big shout out to the midfielders and the likes of Scott Carey and Jakob Salmi. I wouldn't have been able to have the year I did without them and their delivery of the ball and their ability to get it."
Davis moved into the forward line for the 2022 season and played in positions he never thought he would be in.
"First few games I really enjoyed it and as the season went on found that it felt really natural," he said.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
