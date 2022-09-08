The Stawell Times-News

Swifts Ben Davis was awarded best under 21 player in the 2022 season of the Horsham and District Football Netball League

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated September 8 2022 - 11:56am, first published 12:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Davis in action; Davis said his move to the forward line in 2022 felt natural. Picture: TRISH RALPH

Swifts young gun Ben Davis took out the senior best under 21 player at the Horsham and District Football Netball League vote count on Monday night. Polling well throughout the season, Davis, 19, had a breakout year moving into the forward line for the Baggies. Davis said he was shocked and didn't expect to hear his name read out.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.