"It was one of my goals in football to win the best under 21 player and to do that this year is incredible," he said. "To go on and set my sights on league best and fairest is there but we all play for those premierships. I think that would be the biggest goal for me. A big shout out to the midfielders and the likes of Scott Carey and Jakob Salmi. I wouldn't have been able to have the year I did without them and their delivery of the ball and their ability to get it."