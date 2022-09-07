The Stawell Times-News

Swifts Tania Crawford claims the 2022 C Reserve Horsham and District Football Netball league best and fairest

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated September 8 2022 - 11:54am, first published September 7 2022 - 11:54pm
Swifts Tania Crawford looks to put up a shot in a final at Natimuk. Picture by Trish Ralph

To the every day punter it's not hard to see Swifts' Tania Crawford is a leader on the court - supporting and willing her teammates on during each match.

