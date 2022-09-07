To the every day punter it's not hard to see Swifts' Tania Crawford is a leader on the court - supporting and willing her teammates on during each match.
What some might not know is how much pressure she puts on herself and the passion and drive that runs through her each time she ties up those laces. Crawford took home the Horsham and District C Reserve best and fairest award on Monday night in what played out as a close finish.
It was a tense race on the leaderboard as Crawford led the count after eight rounds from Noradjuha-Quantong's Prue Eldridge. Harrow-Balmoral's Kathryn Hamilton wasn't far behind. Crawford managed to hold onto top spot, but Hamilton came home strong to make it a thriller.
"I was a bit dumbfounded really. I was excited, but shocked," she said.
"I didn't feel like I had a very good season. Not having the fitness behind me to start with put me in a predicament that I had to play in goal shooter and I couldn't run out a game in goal attack.
"I thought there was a couple of games where I thought I got in my own head and didn't play the best game I know I can. I know it's something I know I need to work on for next year."
Rewinding to the start of the 2022 season, Crawford had announced her retirement from the game but got the phone call three weeks before the season started to help out the club.
"I had two full weeks of training before the season started," she said. "And even then, we were waiting on our new courts so we lacked that court time coming into the season. I go into every game trying to be positive and bring everyone along with the game. It was great to play with some of the players I've played with before and really good to play with new players as well. It was really good to see some of the younger players come on and develop in their netball."
Not one to have the spotlight on her Crawford said the award was much as her teams, as it was hers.
"As far as I'm concerned it takes seven players to be on the court and six to get me that ball to shoot," she said. "At the end of the day it's not about me and it's very hard to have a singled out person. Without my teammates I wouldn't have been able to get the award."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
