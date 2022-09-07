The Stawell Times-News

Swifts' Scott Carey headlines club's Horsham District Football Netball League best and fairest winners

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated September 8 2022 - 11:51am, first published September 7 2022 - 11:14pm
Scott Carey headlines club's league best and fairest winners

Scott Carey has taken home his third Dellar Medal in a stirring evening as the Horsham District Football Netball League conducted its 2022 senior vote count.

