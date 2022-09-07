Scott Carey headlines club's league best and fairest winners

Scott Carey has taken home his third Dellar Medal in a stirring evening as the Horsham District Football Netball League conducted its 2022 senior vote count.
Carey topped the senior vote count - his second win in a row - after a magnificent season for the Baggies.
Advertisement
Carey was seven votes behind the pace halfway through the season and didn't look likely to win the award.
However, the onballer's fortunes were restored with three successive best on ground performances between rounds 10 and 12 to tie the lead. Two more perfect rounds catapulted the Baggie star into outright first place.
"The start to the season I thought we had other players that took control of the game," he said. "After my wedding in June it seemed to all fall into place and I had a good stretch of form. I thought I played alright. In the back end of the season we had some tough games and I thought I might had dropped away again. I thought I played alright there for a month. But a month of football doesn't calculate into a league best and fairest."
Carey said with the new ratio counting system and some technical difficulty watching the count he was unsure where he was placed throughout the count.
"I was completely taken back and surprised at the result," he said. "The enthusiasm and the calibre of players we had at the start of the year and the form those players were in allowed me to have a bit of a back seat to how the game was played. It boasted well to how the season was going to go and how Brett (Hargreaves, coach) has got us on the right path."
Edenhope-Apsley's Ben McIntyre drew level in the final round, but with one vote in round 16, Carey held on, winning by a single vote. Harrow Balmoral's Michael Close needed three votes to tie the award, but only received two. After winning his first medal at 27, Carey, now 33, has come close in other years but injury played a part to the seasons where he finished in the top three.
"People have been asking if I'm going around again - it's a funny question," he said.
"I feel like I'm playing just as good as football as I was in 27. It's a strange feeling being one of the oldest players in the team. It's exciting though. It keeps you on your toes and not only prove to everyone else in the league you can still play but to prove to the young players they can't outdo you just yet. It always makes you work a little bit harder."
The Reserves division saw a remarkable finish, as the Richie Dunlop Memorial Trophy tally ended in a four way tie.
Swifts' Andrew Baker was named alongside Harrow-Balmoral teammates Quentin Willmot and Matt Mutch and Kalkee's Brendan Hobbs for the Best and Fairest award.
Baker joined the Baggies in 2022 and had a stellar break out season for the club.
"It was a bit of a shock given I hadn't played too many reserves games for the year and I didn't expect to go as well as I did for the year," he said. "I was definitely surprised and honoured at the same time."
Baker said since joining the club he found it was easy to "get invested" into football.
"There are a lot of A Grade players at the club who are eager to help you out where they can," he said. "It was nice to be welcomed straight away and the opportunity to play some good football."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.