It was heartbreak for Navarre last Saturday as they were eliminated from the premiership race by ladder leaders Trentham.
In a titanic struggle dubbed by many neutral observers as one of the best games in recent years, Navarre jumped out of the blocks looking like a team with something to prove.
Taking an 11 point lead into the first change the grasshoppers faced a strong Trentham fightback in the second term as the Saints edged to a three point half time lead after kicking to what proved to be very much the scoring end.
Despite only a slight breeze 13 of 17 goals for the day were ultimately kicked to the one end.
The second half was see-sawing arm wrestle with neither side being able to break free, a one-point lead to Navarre at three-quarter time setting up a frantic last quarter.
After Navarre's Josh Fowkes headed to the bench with a shoulder injury early in the last, the arm wrestle continued until Trentham edged to a seven point lead inside the last 10 minutes.
Not done yet though Navarre immediately won the ball forward and looked set to bring the margin back to one point.
However spearhead Cody Driscoll's shot from close range cannoned into the post and Trentham seized the moment, taking the kick in coast to coast and slamming through a goal to take the margin out to 12 points.
With all the momentum the Saints added two further goals as time expired, the final 24 point margin not doing justice to a clash that had the big crowd at Princes Park on the edge of their seats all afternoon.
Lachy Slorach gathered possessions all over the ground to be named Navarres best, while Louis and Jesse Hannett also turned in another big game performance.
Jayden Fowkes played an important game down back while Wil Clough ran hard up and down his wing all day.
Cody Driscoll lead the Grasshoppers with three goals, followed by Ash Driscoll with two. Riley Bibby and Billy Driscoll kicked one goal each.
Trentham now dead into a Preliminary final showdown against Carisbrook this Sunday, while on Saturday Harcourt face off with Natte Bealiba for the other grand final spot.
While Navarre may have exited the senior race, their under 14 side stayed in contention after a tight battle against Avoca.
After a strong third quarter by the grasshoppers set up an 18 point 3/4 time lead, Avoca stormed home in the last only to fall short as Navarre held on for a nail biting one-point win.
The win sets up a preliminary final this Sunday against second ranked Maldon. Will Moloney, Dion Flanagan, Jacob Dunn and Jacob Martin all turned in fantastic games.
Navarre's Under 17 side also stepped out last Sunday and faced a slick Talbot outfit. After hanging with their more fancied opponents for the first quarter the hawks shifted gears after quarter time to coast to an untroubled 60 point win over the grasshoppers.
Oli Notting, Deon Tannock, Will Moloney and Ryder Woltjen all played well for Navarre who will be looking to take another step forward in 2023.
Meanwhile Navarre's under 11 side enjoyed a weeks break leading up to their preliminary final matchup against Avoca.
Having comfortably disposed of the young bulldogs in their earlier season meeting Navarre will have high hopes of progressing through to the decider and defending their premier status from the last grand final in 2019.
