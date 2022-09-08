An art group in Stawell is preparing to show off their masterpieces at an art show on Saturday and Sunday.
Art Angels are a group of artists from across the region who have teamed up to have their pieces on display.
The group was formed about 18 months ago and led by Stawell's Josie Joynson.
"It was a group from the Salvation House and they asked me to teach them," she said. "The number of people vary from about eight to 12. Some of our artists will be putting their work on display for the first time which is very exciting.
"I had the intention of getting an exhibition up and running to give the artists the opportunity to experience the whole thing and get their art out there. A lot of people aren't confident about their work and believe every piece should be fantastic. Art is in the eye of the beholder."
Ms Joynson said she grew up drawing and believes that's where her passion comes from.
"I spent the first seven years of my life in hospital and I couldn't go anywhere or do anything so I used to draw," she said. "I was one of the first in Australia to have open heart surgery and survive."
The art exhibition will be on at Stawell Neighbourhood House on Saturday and Sunday 10-4.
