Stawell's Bookworm Gallery and Opportunity Shop is transition through change, however residents can be reassured the same service will still be kept.
The community-run shop front is solely run on volunteers and like many organisations, the volunteers are running thin.
Advertisement
An idea which as turned into reality was for Eventide Homes to take on the running of the shop with volunteers.
Long-term volunteer Cherelle Nicholson was part of the inaugural group who set up the Gallery and Op Shop, more than 20 years ago.
"Despite the changes the Bookworm Gallery and Opportunity Shop will still be donating to Stawell organisations and other charitable groups within Stawell," she said.
The Bookworm Gallery and Opportunity Shop will still be donating to Stawell organisations...- Cherelle Nicholson
"It's been a fantastic shop where we have raised a lot of money for organisations in Stawell and also the good quality items we have on sale for people to buy."
Eventide Homes project manager Toni Williams said Eventide Homes jumped on board when they heard about the volunteers needing help.
"We can help them in the back end - it's a great community store and we didn't want to lose it for residents of Stawell," she said.
"Our residents are also able to come and volunteer their time if they like.
"It keeps them involved in the community and engaging with residents and tourists that come through the doors."
Mrs Nicholson said she was thankful for the support she had from the community and volunteers over the years.
"We started as a group of artists needing a space to hang our art," she said.
"My Dad had an empty shop in the main street and I asked if we could use it. We were loaned the shop for six weeks rent free and from there, the rest is history.
"We moved about seven years ago to our new location and it's been fabulous. Our foot traffic has increased and we always have a steady stream of people through the doors."
Mrs Nicholson is retiring from the shop to turn her attention back to her love for art.
"I have some health issues and I get miserable because I can't do things that I used to be able to," she said.
OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
"It's now time for someone else to take on the role. I miss it and think about it alot. I will come back and volunteer but for now I'm just having a break before I come back."
Debbie Phillips has been involved for 16 years and will take on the manager's role of the shop.
"We're looking forward to having the residents of Eventide Homes join us in the shop," she said
"We have a number of tourists that come through the door that would love to hear some of their stories as well. We've changed a fair bit over the years from just having books to a bit of clothing and we have a whole lot more in the bigger store."
Eventide Homes are looking for volunteers right across the organisation and anyone interested in helping out can contact the main office.
If you can see this message, you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Stawell Times-News, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and for allowing us to continue telling Stawell's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great town.
Advertisement
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.