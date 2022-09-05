Northern Grampians Shire chief executive resigns

Northern Grampians Shire councillors have accepted chief executive Liana Thompson's resignation at its monthly council meeting on Monday.
Mayor Murray Emerson noted the resignation in his councillor's report and cited personal reasons for Ms Thompson's resignation.
Ms Thompson joined Northern Grampians Shire in November 2019 on a five-year contract after working as a director at the Whittlesea Council.
Cr Emerson said Ms Thompson had worked diligently across her tenure with the shire.
"It hasn't just been a journey where you (Ms Thompson) has been the CEO and we've been the councillors," he said.
"It's been a journey where we've become very close friends.
"It's now a journey where you are going off in another direction and we have to pick up our bits and pieces and make sure we can find somebody to take over the great work and legacy you've left behind."
Ms Thompson said her time with Northern Grampians Shire Council had been "a joy".
"This group of councillors are unlike any in the state of Victoria," she said.
"We work together in partnership - the political arm and the administrative arm.
"We work with a clear sense of purpose of being the best and providing the best for the community now and into the future.
"It is with a heavy heart that I say cheerio. I will miss this place."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
