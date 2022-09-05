Northern Grampians Shire chief executive resigns

The Stawell Times-News

Northern Grampians Shire chief executive Liana Thompson resigns from role

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated September 5 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:07am
Northern Grampians Shire councillors have accepted chief executive Liana Thompson's resignation at its monthly council meeting on Monday.

